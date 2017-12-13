Senate Approves Domestic Partnership Bill
[Updated] The Domestic Partnerships Act has passed in the Senate, with the legislation to replace same-sex marriages with a domestic partnership being approved by an 8 – 3 margin.
The Domestic Partnerships Act passed in the House of Assembly late on Friday night, and headed to the 11-member Senate, where the five Government Senators, three Opposition Senators and three Independent Senators cast their votes.
The Bill was supported by the Government and Independent Senators, while the three Opposition Senators voted no. You can read some of the Senators comments made during the debate here in our live updates.
Update: Audio of the vote count is below
Same sex marriage became legal in Bermuda following a Supreme Court decision in May 2017, when the court ruled that “common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”
However the Bill seeks to change the legal status, with the Domestic Partnerships Act [PDF] stating, “This Bill seeks to make provision for the formalisation and registration of a relationship between adult couples, to be known as a “domestic partnership”, to clarify the law relating to marriage, and to make connected and related provision.”
As some MPs noted during the debate in the House on Friday night, if passed into law Bermuda will become the first nation to reverse same sex marriage.
As of December 2017, most reports say 26 nations have recognized same sex marriage; even though Bermuda did legalize same sex marriage in May we were generally never included in most lists, however a comprehensive list on this website listed Bermuda as well as other territories.
Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown previously said that, “We are at this point legislatively because we have a rift in our community between two competing positions” one in support of same-sex marriage and one opposed.
Saying that there was a “high likelihood” that a Private Members Bill would have been tabled in Parliament which would have outlawed same-sex marriage and afforded no rights to same-sex couples,” the Minister said the Government “took leadership on the issue and has decided to bring forward this Bill, which will ensure that same-sex couples will have a raft of legal benefits.”
The Bill will now head to the Governor for assent.
well this should hit world news. Sad sad day for Bermuda
To the contrary, Bermuda is another world and has expressed itself.
I anxiously look forward to seeing a long time friend who is 100% PLP and was hoping to bring his lover here from Jamaica and get MARRIED soon.
Wonder what he will have to say ?
Bad world press coming our way soon. Thanks morons. BTA will have to work real hard to fix this one.
Pfffft, Kevin Dallas should resign tomorrow. Not because he is bad at his job but because him and the gov’t are rowing in opposite directions. This is the PLP’s country now, so let them run it. However, when things go bad the PLP should look within their own ranks to fix the problems. Nobody should bail them out a second time if they run this country to the ground again.
“This is the PLP’s country now”??
No, it’s OUR country. ALL Bermudians.
This kind of thinking is the entire problem with party politics.
A great Merry Christmas to humanity . not Well now they have sorted this out ASAP I hope they persue the next platform promise with fitness equipment in all public parks
Shame on them. Evolving backwards. Lets hope the cruise liners pull out.
they will. Disgusting what they’ve done. Makes us all look like hillbilly hicks.
Well done voters.
What he said SMH
What a pathetic bunch of politicians!
Disgusting
GREAT DAY IN BERMUDA. A government that heard the peoples voices in the referendum and responded accordingly. Precisely why the OBA is not in power today. Bermuda will not suffer as a result of this vote. If any thing we will benefit from this in many ways.
Those of you who think tourism will go down , Mr Dallas you are absolutely wrong. Quite the opposite will happen. Just watch. Well you should watch from the sidelines, you disqualified yourself . Great day to be a Bermudian.
Not if your a gay Bermudian but glad your Majority over a minority group makes you fell privileged
the referendum was unanswered and non-binding, thus, irrelevant.
i truly hope someone takes this to the highest court in the world and makes these idiots look the fools they really are. we truly are 6th world world entity
Such a short-sighted decision made by apparent decision makers. The role of government is not to only go with the majority. Government is there not just for majority but also for the minority. To make decisions for all and not just some. This is shameful and the legacy of those who have put this forward will stain their names as anti-change. When history looks back they will see these ‘enlightened people’ as backward, insular and not living in a world of acceptance of all.
Differences define us as a society.
Shameful
We truly are in a dictatorship with the plp
The show and the sheepies-the regular 7 who call the show dictate our lives ,very sad
A major setback for Diversity and Inclusion in Bermuda as we are now the first country ever to reverse marriage equality.
We have just created another pool of second class citizens and a very exclusive group of same sex couples who are considered married under Bermuda law with no additional club memberships available.
Taking away of marriage equality rights will potentially dampen many of the recent positive initiatives that attract global employers, wealthy tourists and generate local LGBT friendly hosting business opportunities.
Our BTA CEO signaled yesterday what is coming as a result of the Senate’s support of the Domestic Partnership Act today and the expected political push back this afternoon from our Minister won’t be able to stop the damage done to our reputation.