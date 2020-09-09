Cricket Stats: Top Performers Of The Weekend

Following another weekend of Premier Division matches, First Division Play-offs and English Cricket, we take a look at the top performers.

Staphen Dill from the Warwick Workmen’s Club was the weekend top performer with a knock of 99 not out against Western Stars in their First Division Semi-Final, Allan Douglas II from the Southampton Rangers was the next highest scorer with 81, and Onias Bascome finished with the third-highest scorer with a knock of 76 not out for the St. George’s Cricket Club.

In the bowling department, Aaron Paynter from the St. David’s Cricket Club led the bowlers for the weekend with figures of 2.5-0-08-4, with figures of 4-1-13-4 saw Koda Bascome from the Flatt’s Victoria return the second-best figures and Jermel Proctor from the Bermuda Under 18 Team had the third-best figures of 4-1-13-3.

Batting

99* Staphen Dill – Warwick Workmen’s Club

..81 Allan Douglas II – Southampton Rangers

76* Onias Bascome – St. George’s Cricket Club

75* Kamau Leverock – Somerset Cricket Club

..65 Delray Rawlins – Sussex

48* Jaiden Manders – Western Stars

* Denotes Not Out

Bowling

2.5-0-08-4 Aaron Paynter – St. David’s Cricket Club

4.0-1-13-4 Koda Bascome – Flatt’s Victoria

4.0-1-13-3 Jermel Proctor – Bermuda Under 18 Team

4.0-0-21-3 Dion Stovell – Southampton Rangers

4-0-31-3 Macai Simmons – St. George’s Cricket Club

4-0-33-3 Chris Douglas – Somerset Cricket Club

Read More About

Category: All, Sports