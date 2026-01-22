Solar Donation Boosts HOME’s Efforts

In 2025, Greenlight Energy donated and installed a full solar energy system at HOME’s Black Circle headquarters to help reduce energy costs and support its mission to end homelessness in Bermuda.

A spokesperson said, “In 2025, Greenlight Energy, a solar and energy storage company, donated and installed a full solar energy system at HOME’s headquarters at Black Circle, marking the start of a long-term effort to reduce operational energy costs and support HOME’s mission to end homelessness in Bermuda.

“During a recent visit to HOME, Greenlight Energy reflected with the team on how the solar project continues to support their work and allow more resources to be directed toward housing, food security, and access to care.”

“HOME is committed to investing every dollar saved back into our community,” said Denise Carey, CEO of HOME. “Being able to ease that burden has meant we can focus more of our resources on people, not power bills.”

The spokesperson said, “That flexibility has already translated into real-world impact. Carey shared how HOME was recently able to provide short-term employment to a young man experiencing housing insecurity, giving him paid work, confidence, and a reference that ultimately helped him secure full-time employment.”

“Those opportunities are at the heart of the work we do,” Carey said.

“We saw an opportunity to help in a practical way,” said Cameron Smith, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Greenlight Energy. “When you have the ability to help ease a burden, no matter how small, it can make a meaningful difference – and we hope others feel encouraged to step in where they can.”

The spokesperson said, “To learn more about HOME, to support or seek support, visit www.home.bm or email info@home.bm.”

