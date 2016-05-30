Visitor Sustains ‘Serious Injuries’ In Collision

[Updated] Police are encouraging drivers to avoid areas of Middle Road in Southampton following a collision this afternoon [May 30].

A police spokesperson said, “Due to a serious road traffic collision, which occurred around 4.20pm on Middle Road Southampton near Five Star Island, traffic is being diverted at Middle Road / Lighthouse Road and Middle Road / Church Road, Southampton.

“Traffic delays are to be expected and motorist should be encouraged to travel along the South Road in this area.”

Update 5.18pm: A police spokesperson said, “Around 4:20pm this afternoon [30-May] police and first responders were dispatched to a two vehicle road traffic collision along Middle Road Southampton adjacent to Five Star Island.

“Details are limited, however it appears that a male visitor on the Anthem of the Seas was travelling east on his cycle when he was involved in a collision with a van travelling in the opposite direction.

“The male was transported to King Edward Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

“Officers from the Forensic Support Unit as well as Traffic Collision Investigators are processing the scene. Traffic is being diverted on to South Road whilst the scene is being processed.”

Read More About

Category: All, News