Young Filmmaker Releases New Short Film

Talented young Bermudian filmmaker Al Seymour Jr has teamed up with Bermudian production team Neo Apex to create his new science fiction film “Findings”.

After a sudden kidnapping, two curious boys explore the deep secrets of a place that is not so familiar.

Directed by Al Seymour Jr, the film stars Elijah Richardson and Raushan Darrell and was filmed in a total of 4 hours with only an outline with detailed descriptions.

“I came home from my second college semester in May for five days. My dad said you should try and make a film while you’re here,” Al Seymour said.

“My first thought was that I don’t have enough time, but I started thinking about the idea of someone visiting somewhere they have never been and curiosity consuming you to explore and realize what’s around the corner.

“I messaged my friend Elijah Richardson from CedarBridge Academy and he said he would like to do it, he loves to act and has the potential excelling in it.

“I had seen some of Neo Apex’s early work so I sent them a message and were very interested, so one thing led to another.”

By using 3D animation, Al Seymour Jr was able to insert elements into live action footage by the process of “digital compositing”, which means combining multiple layers of video to create one complete image. The music was created by Wendall Simmons which added a mysterious feeling to the short film.

Al Seymour Jr hopes to continue his career into much larger filmmaking projects and spark interest in Bermudian filmmaking around the world. He returns to Canada in January to complete his aviation studies at Seneca College.

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Films/Movies, News