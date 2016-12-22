College System Down, Affecting Registration

The Bermuda College network system is currently down, which has affected the registration process for the spring 2017 semester, so those still needing to register for classes are asked to come to the College before 12 noon today to register manually, or register when the college re-opens on on January 3rd.

A spokesperson said, “The Bermuda College Network System is currently down, temporarily suspending computer-related operations. This has affected the registration process for the spring 2017 semester.

“Those still needing to register for classes are asked to come to the College before 12 noon today to register manually, or register when the college re-opens on Tuesday, January 3. the registration deadline has been extended one day to Wednesday, January 4 at 6 p.m.

“Last day to register without incurring the late registration penalty is Friday, January 6. Late payment fees will be applied Monday, January 9 when classes resume.

“Bermuda College apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

