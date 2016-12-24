Christmas Message From Premier Dunkley

[Christmas message from Premier Michael Dunkley]

I hope this special day finds you with family and friends, in goodwill and good health. It’s an honour as Premier to have the opportunity to speak to you on this day because Christmas touches so much that is important and good in our lives.

With Christmas, we celebrate the birth of Jesus and all that his teachings mean for the good of mankind. And with Christmas we gather with our loved ones, to share in companionship and good cheer appreciating our lives together. The family is the core of our society; at the centre of all that we build.

It needs care and attention, as we all do from time to time. The hustle and bustle of our daily lives can make us forget what’s important. Christmas is the one day when those daily preoccupations fade just enough to help us see the most important things more clearly.

Remembering Jesus and the significance of his birth and life provides guidance for our own lives. Through him we learn service, charity, selflessness and compassion.

These are lessons that can bring people together in harmony, and these are lessons that Bermuda, with all its differences, can benefit from, benefits that can be best achieved through individuals bridging differences to realize the identity and destiny we all share as Bermudians.

Look around, and you can see the possibilities, you can see what we can do. Think of Nicholas Christopher starring in the Broadway hit musical Hamilton, Flora Duffy winning three world titles, and 14-year-old Jacari Renfroe winning this year’s top tech award.

These and other Bermudians reflect not just outstanding individual achievement, but also the potential in all of us. Bermuda deserves the best we can do because it’s worth it – our home – the most beautiful place in the world, with its best days still to come.

And the best way to get there is by caring for each other; living by the values and truth Jesus gave to the world.

I hope this day brings you joy and appreciation, family and friends, and may we all carry forward the all-embracing message of Peace on Earth, goodwill to men.

Merry Christmas Bermuda, be safe and God Bless.

