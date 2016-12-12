Column: Bermuda Is Unique, Not A Tax Haven

[Opinion column written by Larry Burchall]

Like a broken clock that tells the correct time twice a day, the giants in the world climb down their beanstalks and go hunting for John because they believe that John, not Jack, stole their hen that lays golden eggs.

Happening again now. Global giant Oxfam is accusing Bermuda of being nothing but a tax haven, and calls Bermuda the worst tax haven.

Bermuda says that it is not a tax haven. Bermuda says that Bermuda is a low tax jurisdiction that does legitimate business across the globe.

Bermuda is correct. Take just three items.

First – Bermuda supplies about 35% of insurance power Lloyd’s of London’s total insurance capability. According to the Bermuda Development Agency, Bermuda has paid out multi-billions in settling past Insurance claims, all of which have originated from foreign countries.

A short fourteen year payout listing shows this:

9% of the World Trade Centre 9/11 overall claims – 2001 – USA

62% of claims for the UK’s Buncefield oil-terminal fires – 2005 – UK

$22 billion to rebuild the US Gulf coast after Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma – 2005 – USA

Over half of reported liabilities from the New Zealand earthquake – 2010 – NZ

20% of recent UK flood losses – 2015 – UK.

25% of US medical-liability re/insurance – USA – forever?

The 30 or so Insurance and Re-Insurance companies who are based in Bermuda, who actually sell their products from their Bermuda, who have a large personnel count in Bermuda, and who manage huge investment portfolios from their Bermuda base, are legitimate businesses that declare their profits in Bermuda’s low tax jurisdictions and on NYSE and other stock exchanges.

These Bermuda-based Insurance and Re-Insurance companies are completely open about that. No sneaky hiding of their accounts.

In fact, these Bermuda-based companies are far more open and transparent about where their money comes from than President-elect Donald J Trump who seems to be a unique one-man ‘tax haven’. [OMG! Will Trump tweet me tonight?]

Second – Tiny little Bermuda, just 13,000 acres, with a 2015 ResPop around 61,700 provides employment for about 170 actuaries. Bermuda’s 13,000 acres could fit inside a cattle ranch or corn farm somewhere in ‘boondock’ USA.

Bermuda has a unique economy. For about the last six years, I’ve been writing about Bermuda’s uniqueness. I have always highlighted that uniqueness. That tiny Bermuda has one actuary for every 76 acres should show and tell the whole world that Bermuda is a unique business centre. What I usually describe as a Business Park.

Third – Apart from those easy to see and understand rock-solid facts, Bermuda-based Insurance and Re-Insurance companies also provide employment for about 500,000 other people spread across the globe.

The truth is that Business Park Bermuda is in the business of:

a. selling Insurance [direct insurance],

b. backing other Insurers who have sold policies and who now seek back-up capacity [re-insurance]

c. investing and safe-guarding the money paid in as insurance or re-insurance premiums

d. settling insurance claims by paying out billions and billions of dollars for all legitimate claims.

Bermuda is not in the business of hiding money. Bermuda employs money and does so openly.

That there are no direct taxes levied by the Government of Bermuda stems from the original 1966 legislation that declared 50 years ago, that these ‘Exempt Companies’ would not pay taxes on their corporate profits.

That was the 1966 agreement. That 1966 agreement was renewed in November 2011 and extended to 2035. So ‘Exempt Companies’, now more precisely identified as Insurance and Re-Insurance companies, still have that agreement. The companies do pay annual licence fees and they pay Payroll Tax on the salaries that they pay.

Is Bermuda a tax haven where shady business men go to hide their money, or is Bermuda a low tax jurisdiction where businesses operate in a low tax environment?

Low tax? Bermuda is. Tax haven? Bermuda is not.

If you want to find ‘tax havens’ go further south, or, indeed, go north to the City of London in the UK. The ‘Panama Papers’ described that ‘City’ as one of the top ten tax havens in the world. In fact, UK was 10th. Bermuda did not even make the top twenty.

Oxfam are being naughty and that’s not ‘nice’.

- Larry Burchall

