Light Night Club To Host New Year’s Eve Event
The Light Night Club in St. George’s will be hosting its annual New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, December 31, marking the event’s sixth year.
A spokesperson said, “We realize that not everyone wants to travel all the way into Hamilton on New Year’s Eve; that is why we have been doing this event over the years.
“However, patrons have been travelling to St. George’s because they cannot afford the high cost of other New Year’s Eve events.
“This year we have a great mix of DJs. We have Mista Genius and Markie T from Vibe 103FM and Selecta Fray and Mark P from Irie 98.3FM. They will be playing the hits from the past into the present.”
Tickets cost $30 each, which includes party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are available at Jazzy Boutique, Guilty Pleasures, Whitehorse, and online at bdatix.bm.
Read More About
Category: All, Entertainment
Too bad it's impossible to get a cab from St. Georges to anywhere, especially being that late. Um not gettin stuck...
When you have to reach, and then get an extension to extend your reach to just...find something to complain about.