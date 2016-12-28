Video: Terron Webb Wins Calypso Competition

Young Bermudian singer Terron Webb, who lives in St. Kitts and Nevis, has won the Sugar Mas Junior Calypso Competition for the second time in a row.

The young singer, who performs under the name ‘Invincible,’ earned the title by performing the songs “As the World Turns” and “Youngsters Unite.”

A MyVueNews story said, “Eleven-year-old Terron Webb certainly likes what he does in the Sugar Mas Junior Calypso Competition, and he proved it by winning the crown for the second time in a row.

“Going by his calypsonian moniker ‘The Invincible’, Terron performed two songs in the competition, ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘Youngsters Unite’.

“Speaking about his songs, he said, “As the World Turns looks at the trouble and wars and many bad things taking place all over the world. Maybe it could be different. Youngsters Unite is about the crime we have, asking youths to unite for less crime and to do positive things.”

“Reflecting on the competition, Terron said, “I felt like there was some competition, and I was a bit tensed. But, then I just relaxed and I got through.”

“The articulate St. Thomas’ Primary School student has been singing calypso for about four years, but he had some advice for young people. “Young people can help in the community, maybe sports, art, other activities, and stop the crime.”

“Carnival sub-committee chairman for the Junior Calypso Competition Azziwah Niles was very pleased with the overall performances, and with that of Terron.

He said, “He was the defending champion, and he does a great job preparing himself for the competition. He always prepares well and comes with good songs and it showed last night.”

