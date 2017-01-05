BECL’s North Street Facility Closed Today

Due to flooding, the Bermuda Emissions Control Ltd [BECL] testing centre on North Street is closed today [Jan 5] in order to prevent damage to customers’ vehicles.

A spokesperson said, “Please be advised that due to flooding, the Bermuda Emissions Control Ltd. testing centre at North Street is closed for today, Thursday, January 05, 2017.

“This decision has been taken to prevent damage to customers’ vehicles.

“Both the Rockaway and Southside BECL facilities are open for vehicle inspections until 4:00pm today.”

