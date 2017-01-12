Burt On ‘Handpicked Panel’ For Airport Review

“Yesterday’s announcement by Minister Richards of a handpicked panel to provide what he described as an independent assessment shows contempt and disrespect to the people and their elected representatives,” Opposition Leader and Shadow Minister of Finance David Burt said this evening.

“If the Government was truly interested in building consensus and trust, consultation with the Opposition regarding persons to sit on this panel would have taken place,” Mr Burt added.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Bob Richards announced that team of local professionals will serve on the the newly created Blue Ribbon Panel to review the Airport Redevelopment Project, with the members to include Malcolm Butterfield, Craig Simmons, Gil Tucker, Barclay Simmons, Anthony Joaquin, and Caroline Foulger.

The Minister said they will have “full access to all documentation regarding this project including the proposed Project Agreement” and they will be able to engage with executives from CCC and Aecon, as well as all of the Government’s legal, financial, technical and project management advisors.

The Panel “will be conducting their review over the coming weeks and will prepare an independent conclusion for the Ministry of Finance and the Bermudian public before the end of January 2017,” the Minister said.

Mr Burt said, “Since November 2016, the PLP has been calling for an independent assessment of the OBA’s airport privatisation by the Auditor General to ensure that MPs receive an unbiased appraisal of the cost to taxpayers.

“With critical details being kept away from public scrutiny by the OBA Government, it has been impossible to determine whether this project is a good deal for Bermuda.

“The OBA refuses to share the airport project agreement with MPs who will ultimately vote on the contract, but will disclose this information to a panel with no legislative authority who he arrogantly states will “come to the same conclusion that I came to some time ago”.

“We cannot help but question what information the Government is hiding when their lack of transparency continues even through the selection process. If the Government was truly interested in building consensus and trust, consultation with the Opposition regarding persons to sit on this panel would have taken place.

“Furthermore, any committee must have terms of reference. These have not been revealed and we urge the panel to disclose these publicly without delay.

“A truly independent committee should also be able to set their own timeline. To expect volunteers to review all the information and present a report in less than three weeks is wholly unrealistic and makes a mockery of their purported “independence”.

“It should also be noted that some members on the committee have already advised the Government on infrastructure matters and, therefore, may already have an opinion regarding the airport privatisation.

“Minister Richard’s approach in selection and announcing this handpicked panel shows the OBA has learned little, and continues to act in a manner that rejects consensus and fails to unify the country on the critical issues facing Bermuda.

“It is my hope that this panel will fiercely assert their independence and take action to address the Opposition’s concerns. If they do not, it will be difficult for the public to have any confidence that this panel is little more than a political exercise to support the OBA’s desire to privatise our airport.”

