Charter Plane Brings In Fibre Network Specialists

Following the arrival of a charter plane last night [Jan 21] carrying approximately 75 people, the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that Digicel applied for “just over 80 short-term permits, with a maximum number not to exceed 85, for a maximum period of 6 months with no renewal or long-term application being permitted.”

The Ministry noted, “Digicel is committed to ensuring that the requisite training for ongoing upkeep of this system by Bermudians is in place thereby creating sustainability for the 30 or more new jobs to come, and to work alongside the 28 Bermudians that they already have hired since their acquisition of BTC.”

Digicel noted that the “construction of a fiber network is the latest phase in Digicel’s plans to invest millions of dollars in Bermuda,” adding that “these upgrades will not only transform the current internet environment dramatically while creating Bermudian jobs but will also ensure Bermuda becomes a magnet for international investment and tourism.”

The ‘Albatros Airlines’ flight landed at the airport on Saturday evening, with officials confirming to Bernews that it was a chartered flight with 75 arriving passengers onboard.

After the flight landed, the passengers, which were mostly younger males, got off and were transported away from the airport in minibuses.

Ministry of Home Affairs Statement

We asked Government for comment, and they said that in response to media queries “regarding overseas Digicel workers arriving in Bermuda last night,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “The Department of Immigration has been working with Digicel in order to ensure that their enhanced infrastructure build is completed as expeditiously as possible, with a view to enabling more Bermudian jobs in the next two to three months.

“This has been accomplished by the application by Digicel for the issue of just over 80 Short-term permits, with a maximum number not to exceed 85, for a maximum period of 6 months with no renewal or long-term application being permitted.

“Digicel was unable to fill these positions with Bermudians, as the level required for this project needs specialists in a new brand of fibre technology.

“Digicel is committed to ensuring that the requisite training for ongoing upkeep of this system by Bermudians is in place thereby creating sustainability for the 30 or more new jobs to come, and to work alongside the 28 Bermudians that they already have hired since their acquisition of BTC.”

Digicel Statement

Robin Seale, CEO of Digicel Bermuda & BTC, said, “As part of its ongoing plan to transform Bermuda’s telecommunications services , increase Bermudian job opportunities and enable Bermuda to compete globally Digicel Bermuda has announced the start of an island wide network upgrade of the company’s physical network.

“The construction of a fiber network is the latest phase in Digicel’s plans to invest millions of dollars in Bermuda.

“The Digicel Bermuda group of companies, which includes BTC, Digicel and Transact, has engaged specialist fiber contractors for a fixed period to build and install a world class fiber network which the Bermuda Group will maintain and operate after completion of the build.

“The Company has been busy planning and preparing for the investment in Bermuda for more than a year. It has created 28 new jobs since purchasing BTC in June 2015 and is currently advertising for more positions that will work on the new network.

“These upgrades will not only transform the current internet environment dramatically while creating Bermudian jobs but will also ensure Bermuda becomes a magnet for international investment and tourism.”

