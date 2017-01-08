Goslings To Fairmont Southampton Race Results

Chris Estwanik and Rose-Anna Hoey are the 2017 Goslings to Fairmont Southampton Road Race champions following racing this morning.

Estwanik covered the 7.2 mile distance with a time of 42:39, while Tim Price crossed the line second stopping the clock in a time of 43.41, while Seamus Fearon was third in 43.52.

Hoey stopped the clock in a time of 47:13 finishing 8th overall, Deon Breary was the second female finisher and 13th overall with a time of 49.19 and one spot back was the third female finisher Martina Olcheski-Bell who recorded a time of 49.24.

Local junior runners also took to the roads, with Iziah Tucker and Jessie Marshall winning the 3K race.

