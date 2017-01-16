One Hour Video: BPSU President Jason Hayward
In our latest live interview, BPSU President Jason Hayward sat down with Bernews today for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing a wide range of topics including the recent protests, Rev Nicholas Tweed’s work permit, the airport redevelopment and the Public Service Regulations amendments.
Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Mr Hayward also touched on the People’s Campaign, the America’s Cup, immigration reform, the island’s economics, the next sitting of the House in Assembly in February, taxes, the next General Election and more.
The one-hour live video replay is below::
What a load of BS by Jason Hayward! He still believes that the support is there - that large numbers of people support the issues put forth by the People's Campaign. This is called 'damage control'.
The People's Campaign newfound claim to be inspired by MLK is a desperate attempt to regain credibility since they threatened to maliciously injure our economic recovery and therefore every Bermudian economically by scuttling the America's Cup. A truly reprehensible threat that showed that it does not have the best interests of Bermudian at heart but is simply a group put in place to put distance between the unions and the PLP when they engage in militant issues on Bermuda's social and economic fabric. The PC is also a vehicle for the political ambitions of Hayward, Furbert and Genevieve. I can't find any time that MLK spoke of civil war and intimidation 'on your doorstep'. They are simply a political destabilization group and their tactics have become increasingly desperate and damaging. If I was a BPSU and BIU member I would want Hayward/Furbert to stop freelancing on the members' dime and get back to what he was hired to do or resign.