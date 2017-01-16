One Hour Video: BPSU President Jason Hayward

In our latest live interview, BPSU President Jason Hayward sat down with Bernews today for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing a wide range of topics including the recent protests, Rev Nicholas Tweed’s work permit, the airport redevelopment and the Public Service Regulations amendments.

Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Mr Hayward also touched on the People’s Campaign, the America’s Cup, immigration reform, the island’s economics, the next sitting of the House in Assembly in February, taxes, the next General Election and more.

The one-hour live video replay is below::

