Photos: Bermuda Heroes Weekend Band Launch

January 9, 2017 | 2 Comments

Bermuda Heroes Weekend [BHW] organisers hosted their second annual launch, with a weekend of events including a costume preview for 2017 held at the Fairmont Southampton Resort on Sunday [Jan 8].

Attendees got to see the presentation of costumes for each of the seven bands participating in Parade of Bands 2017. After a display of children’s costumes, Nova Mas International who won the Bermuda Heroes Weekend 2016 Band of the Year Award got the night underway.

Each band had a booth set up where guests could obtain additional information about participating. DJs had the music pumping leading up to the costume showcase, throughout the event and into the night.

The Bands participating included Nova Mas International, Intense, X-Plosive Mas Band, Ultimate Treasures Carnival Mas, Passion Bermuda Mas Band, Code Red, and Party People.


.

Click to enlarge photos:

Comments (2)

  1. I heart 441 says:
    January 9, 2017

    ......And the best costumes for 2017 is, Nova!!!

  2. Islander says:
    January 9, 2017

    So looking forward to BHW 2017

