Advisory: Diversions Due To Road Works In Paget

January 21, 2017 | 4 Comments

On Sunday [Jan 22], the Ministry of Public Works is expected to begin road paving along a section of South Road in Paget from south round-a-bout to Grape Bay Drive, and traffic diversions will be in effect from 7am on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said, “The motoring public is advised that the Ministry of Public Works is expected to commence road paving Sunday, January 22nd along a section of South Road in Paget from south round-a-bout to Grape Bay Drive.

“To facilitate the roadwork, the following traffic diversions will be in effect from 7am Sunday:

  • Traffic travelling east on South Road from Paget traffic lights will be diverted onto Stowe Hill, then onto The Lane.
  • Traffic travelling west on South Road from south round-a-bout will be diverted onto the east bound carriageway until Stowe Hill.

“Ministry of Public Works personnel will be on duty to assist with traffic management in the area, including at Paget traffic lights.

“Weather permitting this resurfacing work will be done in stages every Sunday from the 22nd until its scheduled completion, at the junction of Middle Road and Valley Road.”

Comments (4)

  1. Family Man says:
    January 21, 2017

    This section of road desperately needs resurfacing but I have to wonder exactly when it's 'scheduled completion' date is? Does W&E even have a target date or just a target location?

    Sunday work must be racking up the bills at double time.

    Why can't this work be put out to tender for entrepreneurial Bermudians to bid on?

  2. Big Daddy says:
    January 22, 2017

    America's Cup Bah I Tell You...

  3. Lone Wolf says:
    January 22, 2017

    It's great that you're doing that, it really is. But why at the same time as Harbour Road? That's going to be a traffic nightmare.

  4. Sick & tired says:
    January 22, 2017

    I agree with you lone wolf certainly no thought was used in this decision.

