Advisory: Diversions Due To Road Works In Paget

On Sunday [Jan 22], the Ministry of Public Works is expected to begin road paving along a section of South Road in Paget from south round-a-bout to Grape Bay Drive, and traffic diversions will be in effect from 7am on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said, “The motoring public is advised that the Ministry of Public Works is expected to commence road paving Sunday, January 22nd along a section of South Road in Paget from south round-a-bout to Grape Bay Drive.

“To facilitate the roadwork, the following traffic diversions will be in effect from 7am Sunday:

Traffic travelling east on South Road from Paget traffic lights will be diverted onto Stowe Hill, then onto The Lane.

Traffic travelling west on South Road from south round-a-bout will be diverted onto the east bound carriageway until Stowe Hill.

“Ministry of Public Works personnel will be on duty to assist with traffic management in the area, including at Paget traffic lights.

“Weather permitting this resurfacing work will be done in stages every Sunday from the 22nd until its scheduled completion, at the junction of Middle Road and Valley Road.”

