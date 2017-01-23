‘Unlocking Property’s Potential: Vacation Rentals’

The PLP will be hosting the first of their Economic Empowerment Series sessions this Thursday evening [Jan 26], with a panel discussion on “Unlocking Your Property’s Potential: Vacation Rentals” to be held at the Prospect Primary School auditorium.

A spokesperson said, “The PLP will be hosting a Panel Discussion & Forum for the community this coming Thursday 26th January 2017 at 7:30pm at Prospect Primary School auditorium.

“Unlocking Your Property’s Potential: Vacation Rentals’ is the first of our Economic Empowerment Series sessions. The PLP believes in helping Bermudians make the most of what they have and we encourage all homeowners to attend.

“Industry professionals will be presenting and offering advice on how to market your home or apartment online as a vacation rental to gain extra income.

“Topics include simple ways to polish up your property to maximise your rates, how to set-up an AirBnB and other online hosting profiles, as well as personal testimonies from those who’ve done it before. A Q&A will follow.”

