Car Found “Damaged & Unoccupied” In Paget

A car was found “damaged and unoccupied” on Ord Road in Paget his weekend, with the police saying it is “unclear if any injuries were sustained.”

A police spokesperson said, “Around 7am on Sunday, February 12th police officers attended a reported single vehicle car crash on Ord Road in Paget near the junction with Norden Lane.

“Details remain limited at this time. However, the car was found damaged and unoccupied. It is also unclear if any injuries were sustained.

“Inquiries continue and witnesses or persons with relevant information should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

