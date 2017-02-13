Car Found “Damaged & Unoccupied” In Paget
A car was found “damaged and unoccupied” on Ord Road in Paget his weekend, with the police saying it is “unclear if any injuries were sustained.”
A police spokesperson said, “Around 7am on Sunday, February 12th police officers attended a reported single vehicle car crash on Ord Road in Paget near the junction with Norden Lane.
“Details remain limited at this time. However, the car was found damaged and unoccupied. It is also unclear if any injuries were sustained.
“Inquiries continue and witnesses or persons with relevant information should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”
Read More About
Category: Accidents and fires, All, News
Now the UBP/OBA & BIU/PLP will go into the house and vote on buying a new car or to fix this one.
Match-me-if-you-can met its match .....
I hope you're alright whoever you are bie
Saw his side chick...
Well if they had half a brain they shouldve reported it stolen, if it wasnt.
Hope the person is okay. They should go to the hospital since the airbag deployed. Adrenaline makes you feel ok, but you never know until you are checked out.
Need for Speed, Bermuda edition! lol
I hope those that were involved suffered no harm or injuries.
Bet that utility pole was not guessing he would go that side of it. Lucky dude. Had he hit the pole guess who the winner would be.