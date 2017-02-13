Car Found “Damaged & Unoccupied” In Paget

February 13, 2017

A car was found “damaged and unoccupied” on Ord Road in Paget his weekend, with the police saying it is “unclear if any injuries were sustained.”

A police spokesperson said, “Around 7am on Sunday, February 12th police officers attended a reported single vehicle car crash on Ord Road in Paget near the junction with Norden Lane.

“Details remain limited at this time. However, the car was found damaged and unoccupied. It is also unclear if any injuries were sustained.

“Inquiries continue and witnesses or persons with relevant information should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

car collision bermuda feb 12 2017 (1)

car collision bermuda feb 12 2017 (2)

car collision bermuda feb 12 2017 (3)

car collision bermuda feb 12 2017 (4)

car collision bermuda feb 12 2017 (5)

Comments (8)

  1. Election Year 2017 says:
    February 13, 2017

    Now the UBP/OBA & BIU/PLP will go into the house and vote on buying a new car or to fix this one. :)

  2. skeptic says:
    February 13, 2017

    Match-me-if-you-can met its match .....

  3. Dr Grun says:
    February 13, 2017

    I hope you're alright whoever you are bie

  4. Jus' Wonderin' says:
    February 13, 2017

    Saw his side chick...

  5. Onion Juice says:
    February 13, 2017

    Well if they had half a brain they shouldve reported it stolen, if it wasnt.

  6. Say Whaat? says:
    February 13, 2017

    Hope the person is okay. They should go to the hospital since the airbag deployed. Adrenaline makes you feel ok, but you never know until you are checked out.

  7. I heart 441 says:
    February 13, 2017

    Need for Speed, Bermuda edition! lol
    I hope those that were involved suffered no harm or injuries.

  8. Triangle Drifter says:
    February 13, 2017

    Bet that utility pole was not guessing he would go that side of it. Lucky dude. Had he hit the pole guess who the winner would be.

