Family Centre Set To Host ‘Cycle 4 Change’

On Sunday, March 5, Family Centre will once again host their annual Cycle 4 Change event, with over 150 cyclists to take part on the Rail Trail.

The Elite Ride begins at 9.45am in Dockyard and races to Ferry Reach along a route designed specifically for more experienced cyclists to provide a challenging course down the Trail and across private properties.

The family ride begins at 10.00am, leaving from the Arboretum and using the Rail Trail and public roads through Flatts Village and Shelly Bay, and finishing at Baileys Bay Cricket Club around 12.00pm.

Registration is available online.

A spokesperson said, “The Cycle 4 Change event is a fundraiser for Family Centre so it is hoped that participants will take the time to raise funds, personally donate on the website, or email cycle@selectsitesgroup.com for bank deposit details.

“And, if an individual’s company matches fundraising efforts, matching funds are very gratefully accepted. The top fundraiser will win a weekend stay at the St. George’s Club.”

“We are very pleased to be partnering with the Fat Tire Massive Group, once again, to host this cycling event and we are also very grateful to Colonial for their continued sponsorship that helps to make sure this event takes place,” says Family Centre Executive Director, Martha Dismont.

“It is important for us to hold events that bring families together for quality time, and we first held the Cycle for Change in November 2012. We were joined by families, school groups and groups of friends who came out and enjoyed a pleasant a ride on the Railway Trail to Somerset Bridge.

“The ride on March 5th will be our sixth cycling event for families. Members of the Fat Tire Massive Cycling Club participate in full force and have helped to make a big difference in fundraising since that first ride in 2012. We encourage families to come out and join the event for great fun, good exercise, and quality time so necessary for the children of today.

“There are two distances and levels of difficulty so families and individuals have a choice of events to choose from.”

Participants are invited to collect their event number and t-shirt, along with a choice of backpack or water bottle, on Friday, March 3 from 10.00am to 4.00pm in the Jardine House lobby at 33-35 Reid Street.

Kathy Perry, senior marketing coordinator at Colonial Group, said, “We’re excited to support this event again this year for many reasons. Of course we’re pleased to be part of a fundraiser for the Family Centre to support the amazing work they do, and we’re also glad that the Family Centre are encouraging people to get out on their bikes, getting active, with this event.

“Colonial staff are looking forward to getting out there to help out and to participate on the day.”

“This year, the Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] has planned a Rediscover the Rail Trail event that coincides with Cycle 4 Change. The Rail Trail event starts at Shelly Bay at 10:30am and C4C cyclists are invited to stop and enjoy activities planned there before resuming their cycle ride, joined by other walkers and riders from the BTA event, to continue on to Bailey’s Bay Cricket Club and the C4C Family Ride finish line.

“The Elite Ride participants continue on to Ferry Reach Park in their timed ride and are invited back to Bailey’s Bay Cricket Club afterwards.”

Pat Phillip-Fairn, chief product and experiences development officer at the BTA and Family Centre Board Member, said, “The Cycle 4 Change ride on the Rail Trail is exactly the kind of activity we love to see on the island in March – our community using this great public space for their sporty adventures.

“The Bermuda Tourism Authority is proud to partner with the Family Centre to set up a finish line for the Cycle 4 Change participants. As their ride pulls into Shelly Bay, we hope they stop and join up with us to go their homestretch to Bailey’s Bay where we’ll have a host of cultural experiences, including Gombeys.

“Rediscover the Rail Trail promises to be a day full of family fun and outdoor activity, perfectly aligned with the mission of the Family Centre.”

