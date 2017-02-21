Jon Faulkner Renovating Gallery In Dockyard

For Jon Faulkner opening his new gallery is like going back to the future and starting all over again.

Mr Faulkner is busy refurbishing his new space Jon Faulkner Gallery, at Dockyard, in time for the summer season and the America’s Cup.

The gallery used to be called Bermuda Clayworks, which Mr Faulkner founded 20 years ago and which he left a decade ago.

“I sold my share of Clayworks so that I could concentrate on potting,” he said. “At that time I was more interested in making pots than running a business.

“I’ve spent the last ten years improving my skills and having some nice products. Now I’m taking over the gallery again.”

The space is being completely renovated to be much more family orientated and will include a ‘paint your own’ pots section. The retail section will also be much bigger.

Mr Faulkner added: “I am renovating now partly because of the America’s Cup coming later this year and partly because the space just needs renovating. It’s exciting to be back again and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Business Development Manager at the West End Development Corporation, Joanna Cranfield said: “It’s great to see the changes Jon is making.

“I know that a lot of people are very excited by the new shop and cannot wait for the renovations to be done.”

Category: All, Business, News