Three People Injured In Collision In Paget

Three people were injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Paget on Friday night [Feb 3], with all three later discharged from hospital after being treated.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 10:30pm on Friday, February 3rd police and first responders were dispatched to a reported collision on Middle Road in Paget, in the vicinity of Fourways Inn.

“It appears that two motorcycles being ridden in opposite directions were involved.

“A 68 year old Paget man riding one of the two wheeled vehicles as well as the rider and pillion passenger of the other two wheeled vehicle – a 17 year old young man from Sandys parish and a 16 year old young man from Warwick respectively – were injured.

“All three were treated at the hospital for their injuries, with the Paget man and Sandys teenager apparently discharged later Friday night, while the Warwick teenager was admitted to a general ward before being discharged Sunday morning [February 5th].

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses that have not already come forward or motorists that were traveling in the Middle Road, Paget area near Fourways Inn around 10:30pm Friday, February 3rd should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All