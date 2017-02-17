Truck Crashes Overboard In Hamilton Parish

[Updated] Emergency services responded to the Hamilton parish area this afternoon [Feb 17] following a collision which resulted in the truck going overboard. The truck crashed through bushes, over the edge and landed in the water quite a distance below. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 4.26pm: Emergency services have left the scene, and the truck remains there, as obviously it will not be easy to remove.

Update 4.59pm: Police confirm the driver was not injured, with a police spokesperson said, “Around 2:30pm on Friday, February 17th police and Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel responded to a reported collision in Hamilton parish involving a truck.

“Details are limited at this time. However, initial information suggests that the truck went over an embankment in the Cottage Hill Road, Abbot’s Crescent area.

“Apparently the driver of the truck was able to escape unharmed. An update will be provided if additional information becomes available.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News