Truck Crashes Overboard In Hamilton Parish

February 17, 2017 | 7 Comments

[Updated] Emergency services responded to the Hamilton parish area this afternoon [Feb 17] following a collision which resulted in the truck going overboard. The truck crashed through bushes, over the edge and landed in the water quite a distance below. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 4.26pm: Emergency services have left the scene, and the truck remains there, as obviously it will not be easy to remove.

Update 4.59pm: Police confirm the driver was not injured, with a police spokesperson said, “Around 2:30pm on Friday, February 17th police and Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel responded to a reported collision in Hamilton parish involving a truck.

“Details are limited at this time. However, initial information suggests that the truck went over an embankment in the Cottage Hill Road, Abbot’s Crescent area.

“Apparently the driver of the truck was able to escape unharmed. An update will be provided if additional information becomes available.”

truck overboard feb17 2017 (3)

Truck Feb 17 bermuda 17

truck overboard feb17 2017 (4)

truck overboard feb17 2017 (2)

truck overboard feb17 2017 (1)

  1. Fluffy says:
    February 17, 2017

    Wow!!! I hope the driver is ok!! And that water is freezing!!!

  2. Terry says:
    February 17, 2017

    Guess the occupant/s are ok.

    Shalom.

  3. Hummmm says:
    February 17, 2017

    1st!!!!!!!

  4. Point boy says:
    February 17, 2017

    Hope nobody got injured. I also hope you have good insurance. An accident like that can bankrupt a small-business.

  5. sue dumps says:
    February 17, 2017

    Hope someone can clean up all that oil/fluid too smh! Hope the driver is ok!

  6. TimBuc says:
    February 17, 2017

    In other news water is wet!!!

  7. Biggest fan says:
    February 17, 2017

    Please be safe

