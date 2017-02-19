Two People Arrested After Cycle, Car Collisions

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after crashing a car into a tree in St George’s, while a 32-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after crashing her cycle into a wall in Devonshire.

Car Driver Crashes Into Tree In St. George’s

A police spokesperson said, “Around 1:30am on Saturday, February 18th police and Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service personnel attended a reported single vehicle car crash in the Mullet Bay Road, Rocky Hill Park, St. George’s area.

“It appears that the driver, a 46-year-old St. George’s man, was traveling along Mullet Bay Road and struck a tree, sustaining facial injuries which were not serious.

“He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011. A court appearance is anticipated in due course.”

Motorcyclist Crashes Into Wall In Devonshire

A police spokesperson said, “Around 3:45am on Sunday, February 19th police and first responders attended a reported single vehicle auxiliary cycle crash on South Road in Devonshire, near the junction with Brighton Hill Road.

“It appears that the rider, a 32-year-old Devonshire woman, struck a wall and sustained facial injuries which were not serious. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses should contact the main police telephone number 295-0011. A court appearance is anticipated in due course.

