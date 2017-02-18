Car Driver Crashes Into Tree In St George’s
Emergency services responded to a collision in St George’s at approximately 1.30am this morning [Feb 18] involving a car crashing into a tree.
Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel tended to the injured driver before he was transported by ambulance to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police remained on the scene until a tow truck could attend and remove the vehicle. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.
High Speed Trees in Bermuda again.
Before I hear the usual nonsense of those that will try and make excuses how this happened and hoping the driver is oK etc.... To push an engine off it mounts and drive it backwards bringing the attached front wheels with it, traveling at a high speed had to be the reason! The object the car hit was NOT moving!
We all pay for this behavior through higher insurance premiums, and I personally am sick of paying higher rates than I should be, because of it!