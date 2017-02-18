Car Driver Crashes Into Tree In St George’s

Emergency services responded to a collision in St George’s at approximately 1.30am this morning [Feb 18] involving a car crashing into a tree.

Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel tended to the injured driver before he was transported by ambulance to King Edward Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police remained on the scene until a tow truck could attend and remove the vehicle. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News