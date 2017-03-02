2 Hour Video: Panel Discussion On Job Market

The Bermuda Public Services Union [BPSU] is hosting their 6th Triennial Delegate Conference Conference, with the theme “Modernizing the Union to Navigate Current & Future Challenges”.

The opening session was held this morning [March 9] with a panel discussion on “Tackling Unemployment and the Change in Bermuda’s Job Market,” with BPSU President Jason Hayward, former Premier Sir John Swan, Deputy PLP Leader Walter Roban, and statistician Cordell Riley serving as panelists.

The full 2-hour live video replay is below:

