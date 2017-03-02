2 Hour Video: Panel Discussion On Job Market
The Bermuda Public Services Union [BPSU] is hosting their 6th Triennial Delegate Conference Conference, with the theme “Modernizing the Union to Navigate Current & Future Challenges”.
The opening session was held this morning [March 9] with a panel discussion on “Tackling Unemployment and the Change in Bermuda’s Job Market,” with BPSU President Jason Hayward, former Premier Sir John Swan, Deputy PLP Leader Walter Roban, and statistician Cordell Riley serving as panelists.
The full 2-hour live video replay is below:
Why is John Swan on his own couch and the other 3 sharing one?
Weird optics.
Cordell Riley sits up there and blames the dramatic job losses in Bermuda on the US financial crisis instead of term limits and PLP mismanagement. That's where I stopped watching. Bunch of jokers.
John Swan is next level! He could drop the mic after that opening gambit.
Have to wonder, besides Sir John Swan, have any of the other panellists been responsible for the creation of a single job? Being responsible for inflating the size of the CS does not count.
Only one of those panelists has any meaningful business experience or track record of job creation.