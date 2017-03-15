Bank Of Butterfield Adjusts Loan Base Rates
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited announced that, in alignment with todayâ€™s 25 basis point increase in the US Federal Funds Rate, the Bank has adjusted its Bermuda Dollar Base Rates on Bermuda Dollar loans.
“The Bermuda Dollar Base Rate for residential mortgages and consumer loans will increase from 4.00% to 4.25%. The Bermuda Dollar Base Rate for corporate loans will increase from 4.25% to 4.50%,” a spokesperson said.
“The rate increase on consumer and corporate loans takes effect immediately. The rate increase on residential mortgages will take effect on 14 June 2017.Â Butterfield is not adjusting deposit rates at this time.”
Didn't take them long, 45 minutes maybe.This is a bizarre world where the US has rapid growth and return of inflation, yet in Bermuda we are still struggling to recover and the banks insist on passing further burden to mortgage holders and impose a fresh constraint on the moderate growth of our deflated real estate sector. Vultures......