NCL To Charter Vessel On Temporary Basis

Norwegian Cruise Lines [NCL] will charter a vessel from May through October 2017, while they continue to build two smaller purpose built tenders to service Bermuda between 2018 and 2022, Minister of Tourism, Transport & Municipalities Michael Fahy announced today.

Minister Fahy said, “I wish to share an update regarding the Government of Bermuda’s Agreement with Norwegian Cruise Lines [NCL]. The agreement which was signed in 2016, expires on December 31, 2022.

“In exchange for some concessions and NCL berthing rights at Dockyard, Hamilton and St. George for NCL’s brand named ships and their smaller luxury cruise lines to include Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas and Prestige Cruise Holdings, NCL has committed to bringing a total of fifty-six [56] cruise ship calls to Bermuda, each year through 2022, and of these calls, 12 are committed to berth at Penno’s Wharf in the Town of St. George. This is NCL’s commitment to help revitalize the Old Towne.

“NCL made another commitment to Bermuda to procure tender lift at their own expense that would be leased or built to help transport NCL passengers in the west end to and from the Town of St. George.

“This was in an effort to help ease the burden on Bermuda’s heavily utilized public transportation system, particularly in light of America’s Cup in May and June of this year and ensure that their NCL passengers had an opportunity to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“You will be aware that NCL appointed a local NCL designated representative, Mr. Beau Evans of Cruiseport Ferry Management Ltd. Today, Mr. Evans has just returned home after a successful trip to Cancun, Mexico with the NCL Fleet Operations team.

“Pending the signing of the lease agreement, a vessel has been identified to be chartered by NCL from May through October 2017, while NCL continue to build two smaller purpose built tenders to service Bermuda between 2018 and 2022. The Tender is intended to be licensed for 400 passengers and will operate on days when NCL ships are in port.

“I am delighted with this news and wish to express our thanks to NCL’s Mr. Frank Delrio who is the Chairman of NCL Holdings Ltd, Mr. Robin Lindsay, EVP Vessel Operations; and Mr. Howard Sherman, EVP Revenue for NCL who personally flew into Bermuda last week to give us the advance news.

“I also wish to share at this time that as part of the agreement with NCL, Bermuda agreed to upgrade Penno’s Wharf to include asphalting; the repair of the adjacent warehouse roof; the warehouse and cruise terminal to be painted; new fendering as well as the connection for gray water discharge to be operational and the provision of fresh water to made available for each cruise ship call.

“The Corporation of St. George has been doing an amazing job with their own team and with a number of local contractors to advance these projects and enhance these areas to be ready in time for the first NCL cruise ship on May 10th with the Seven Seas Navigator.”

