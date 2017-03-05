Photos & Video: BTA’s ‘Rediscover The Rail Trail’

[Updated with video] The Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA] hosted their ‘Rediscover the Rail Trail’ event today [March 5] with participants braving the inclement weather which saw windy conditions and a few passing showers.

BTA Chief product and experiences development officer Pat Phillip-Fairn previously said, “We want to inspire everyone — particularly entrepreneurs — to reimagine the potential of the Rail Trail as a tourism asset.

































































































“Bermuda now attracts a visitor who is younger and more adventurous and we believe that creates new business opportunities for Bermudian entrepreneurs. The Rail Trail is one of those opportunities — it’s an underutilized asset with tremendous potential in the tourism economy.”

The BTA will follow up with a second Rail Trail event in November in the west end. The event times in March and November are strategically positioned to be in the shoulder season of the tourism calendar, the time frame the BTA is trying to beef up the island’s credentials as a year-round destination.

