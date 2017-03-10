Video: What Category Of AC Tickets To Buy?

This weekâ€™s â€˜Minute with Mikaelaâ€™ highlights the ticket offerings for theÂ Americaâ€™s Cup, saying that “there promises to be incredible action on the Great Sound from opening weekend until the final date.”

During the Minute, Mikaela Pearman said, â€œWith less than 100 days to go to the 35th America’s Cup, have you bought your tickets yet? Maybe you don’t know which category to buy or which days to go. I’m here to help.

“Every day in AC 53 will be a good day, but opening weekend will be one of the hottest. Oracle Team USA take on Groupama Team France in the opening race and it should be a thriller. There promises to be incredible action on the Great Sound from opening weekend until the final date, so you really can’t go wrong.

“Now ticket categories: the America’s Cup Village Tickets start at $10 for Bermuda residents and $5 for children. The Grandstands starts at $70 and guarantees you a seat and entrance to the America’s Cup Village complete with big screens so you won’t miss the action.

“If you want to be on the water, an Official Spectator Boat Ticket is what you need. They start at $150 per person. VIP experiences include the Longtail Lounge with an open bar and lunch buffet. Email hospitality@americascup to book it.

“There’s also the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar which includes a buffet lunch starting at $150. Finally, if you have your own boat, register for a flag online. Boats under 40 feet are $35 for the whole event, and boats 40 feet and over are $15 per foot.”

For more information on tickets for the 35th America’s Cup, visit americascup.com/tickets.

