“Kids In Construction” Competition Winners

Teams from CedarBridge Academy and Dellwood Middle School came away with the most prizes at the Construction Association of Bermuda’s [CAOB] Kids in Construction Event this afternoon [March 3] at Washington Mall.

As a Gold Sponsor, Aecon presented the CedarBridge ‘Shedibles’ team with a special award of $1,000 for their dedication to meeting all of the specifications and deadlines. This money will go towards the school’s design and technology department.

15 teams of middle and high school students competed in the design and construction competition organised by the CAOB to create imaginative and functional mailboxes and garden sheds.

These items were auctioned off to raise money for the CAOB’s construction scholarship fund, which funds Bermudians studying in construction, design and engineering related fields.

The full list of winners and prizes are:

AECON Outstanding Achievement Award – CedarBridge Shedibles [CedarBridge Academy]

Most creative design: mailbox – Team Deliver [Dellwood Middle School]

Most creative design: garden shed – CedarBridge Shedibles [CedarBridge Academy]

Most Bermuda-centric design: mailbox – Bus [Sandy’s Middle School]

Most Bermuda-centric design: garden shed – CedarBridge Shedibles [CedarBridge Academy]

Best use of recycled materials: mailbox – Team Deliver [Dellwood Middle School]

Best use of recycled materials: garden shed – Team Deliver [Dellwood Middle School]

Best business plan/budgeting for a garden shed – Cool Shed [CedarBridge Academy]

Best garden shed for storage – Berkeley Team Two [Berkeley Institute]

Overall winner: Mailbox

1st Place: Moongate [Sandy’s Middle School]

2nd Place: Team Deliver [Dellwood Middle School]

3rd Place: Bus [Sandy’s Middle School]

Overall winner: Garden Shed

1st Place: Cool Shed [CedarBridge Academy]

Joint 2nd Place: Berkeley Team One and Berkeley Team Two [Berkeley Institute]

Charles Dunstan, President, Construction Association of Bermuda, said: “We are pleased to have put on such an exciting and educational event for Bermuda’s design students. We want to inspire young people to think of construction, design and engineering as an exciting potential career choice and that it is possible to reconcile creativity with practicality.

“We are very grateful to all of our sponsors for their support, particularly Aecon, and are very pleased to have raised money for the CAOB scholarship which supports Bermudians studying in construction, design and engineering.”

Frank Ross of Aecon Group Inc., said: “We are incredibly impressed by the talent, skill and imagination that we have seen from Bermuda’s students in this competition. Initiatives like this are invaluable for inspiring young people to think of design and construction as potential future careers and to show how much fun they can be.

“With large-scale projects, such as the Airport Redevelopment Project, we want to raise awareness with young Bermudians not only about design but also the importance of specifications and meeting deadlines. We want to congratulate all of the participants for developing such creative mailboxes and garden sheds.”

Additional support for the event was provided by Silver Sponsors: Air Pro Ltd., BAC Group of Companies, BCM McAlpine Ltd., Bermuda Broadcasting Company, Butterfield Group, D & J Construction Company Ltd., Horsfield Landscaping and Design Ltd., Pembroke Paint Ltd., SAL Ltd., Sousa’s Garden Center, Vinyltech and Washington Properties.

