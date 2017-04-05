190-Ft Superyacht “J’Ade” Visits St George’s

April 5, 2017 | 1 Comment

St. George’s is welcoming another superyacht, with J’Ade — which is estimated to have cost around $60 million — currently visiting the east end.

The 190-foot long luxury vessel offers amenities including a jacuzzi, helicopter landing pad, tender garage, beach club, gym, swimming platform, spa, dip pool, glass elevator, baby grand piano, and more.

According to Yachtcharterfleet, J’Ade’s interior configuration has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests overnight in 5 cabins, comprising a master suite, 4 VIP staterooms. She is also capable of carrying up to 14 crew onboard in 7 cabins to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

J'ADE yacht Bermuda April 2017 (2)

J'ADE yacht Bermuda April 2017 (1)

J'ADE yacht Bermuda April 2017 (3)

  1. Spectator says:
    April 5, 2017

    And here I am not able to afford two bags of groceries :( must be nice being filthy rich....

