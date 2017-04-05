190-Ft Superyacht “J’Ade” Visits St George’s

St. George’s is welcoming another superyacht, with J’Ade — which is estimated to have cost around $60 million — currently visiting the east end.

The 190-foot long luxury vessel offers amenities including a jacuzzi, helicopter landing pad, tender garage, beach club, gym, swimming platform, spa, dip pool, glass elevator, baby grand piano, and more.

According to Yachtcharterfleet, J’Ade’s interior configuration has been designed to comfortably accommodate up to 10 guests overnight in 5 cabins, comprising a master suite, 4 VIP staterooms. She is also capable of carrying up to 14 crew onboard in 7 cabins to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

