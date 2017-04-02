Taxi Drivers Robbed By Suspect With Firearm

Over the weekend, there were two robberies and an attempted robbery involving taxi drivers in St. George’s, with two of the incidents involving the suspect “brandishing a firearm,” while two of the incidents resulting in the taxi drivers sustaining lacerations.

Armed Robbery In Mid Ocean Drive, St. George’s Area, Driver Injured

A police spokesperson said, “A reported robbery occurred around 11:15pm Friday, April 7th in the Mid Ocean Drive, St. George’s area where it appears that a stationary taxi at the Mid Ocean dock was approached by two unknown men demanding money – one reportedly brandishing a firearm.

“Apparently the suspects took a quantity of cash and the male taxi driver sustained a laceration to the head, which was not considered life threatening.

Attempted Armed Robbery In Cut Road, St. George’s Area, Driver Unharmed

“A reported attempted robbery apparently occurred late Friday night [April 7th] in the Cut Road, St. George’s area where it appears that a stationary taxi at the bus turnaround was approached by two unknown men – one reportedly brandishing a firearm.

“The male taxi driver managed to drive off without further incident and was unharmed.

Robbery In Cashew City Road, St. George’s Area, Driver Injured

“A second reported robbery occurred around 9:50pm Sunday, April 9th in the Cashew City Road, St. George’s [St. David's] area where it appears that a stationary taxi was approached by two unknown men demanding money.

“Apparently the suspects took a personal item from the vehicle and the male taxi driver sustained a laceration to his shoulder, which was not considered life threatening.

Suspects Described As Two Men, Dark Coloured Clothing & Motorcycle

“In all three incidents the suspects were described as two men wearing dark coloured clothing that may have been travelling on a dark coloured motorcycle.

“Inquiries continue and witnesses or anyone with relevant information should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

Category: All, Crime, News