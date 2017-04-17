Bermuda Fighters Dominate In Barbados

April 17, 2017 | 2 Comments

Bermuda fighters dominated at the 18th Annual Bridgetown Burning International Combat Games  in Barbados.

Sentwali Woolridge defeated former World #3 Zack George of Canada, Woolridge won rounds 2 and 3.

Keanu Wilson fought three fights to win the gold medal, Wilson’s 1st fight was a 1st Round KO, his last fight went three rounds after drawing the 1st , Wilson went on to win the second and third rounds.

Reyel Bowen scored a first round KO win in the 85kg Division over Justin Taylor of Barbados.

Krista Dyer fought a close match against Sarah Buczek of Canada in the 65kg Division and ended with silver.

Chaquita Simmons defeated Canadians Dunio Blanco and Tina Wu in a Round-Robin in the 65kg Division.

Comments (2)

  1. sick and tired says:
    April 18, 2017

    Congratulations Quita, well done.

  2. Let there be hope says:
    April 18, 2017

    Well done all!

