Bermuda Fighters Dominate In Barbados

Bermuda fighters dominated at the 18th Annual Bridgetown Burning International Combat Games in Barbados.

Sentwali Woolridge defeated former World #3 Zack George of Canada, Woolridge won rounds 2 and 3.

Keanu Wilson fought three fights to win the gold medal, Wilson’s 1st fight was a 1st Round KO, his last fight went three rounds after drawing the 1st , Wilson went on to win the second and third rounds.

Reyel Bowen scored a first round KO win in the 85kg Division over Justin Taylor of Barbados.

Krista Dyer fought a close match against Sarah Buczek of Canada in the 65kg Division and ended with silver.

Chaquita Simmons defeated Canadians Dunio Blanco and Tina Wu in a Round-Robin in the 65kg Division.

Category: All, News, Sports