Video: BELCO Rope Rescue Demonstration

On Friday [April 28], Ascendant Group held a commemorative ceremony in honour of World Day for Safety & Health at Work, with the event also including a Rope Rescue Demonstration by BELCO’s Rope Rescue, the only certified rope rescue team in Bermuda.

Those taking part in the Rope Rescue Demonstration included Shannon Lee, BELCO Mechanical Maintenance Helper, Power Generation Dept who was the ‘victim,’ the rescuers on the scaffolding were Danny Johnson, Mechanical Fitter Grade 2 and Trent Daniels, Machinist Grade 2, while the rescuers on ground were Kevin Masters, Rescue Team Leader & Mechanical Maintenance Planner and Mickel Caines, Mechanical Maintenance Helper

