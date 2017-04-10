Money Stolen From Ten Buses In St George’s

Police are investigating theft from buses at the St. George’s bus terminal, with cash having been stolen from ten public buses at that location overnight.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 6:30am Monday, April 10th police officers attended a reported theft from buses at the St. George’s bus terminal on Old Military Road in St. George’s.

“It appears that an unknown quantity of cash was removed from ten public buses at that location overnight.

“Inquiries continue and witnesses or anyone with relevant information should contact the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

Category: All, Crime, News