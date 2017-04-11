School Science Fair A ‘Phenomenal Success’
[Written by Bermuda Institute student Halle Teart]
Bermuda Institute held its biannual Science Fair on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. This year the theme was, “Science in Creation,” and student projects exhibited the various days of creation, and showcased displays from Kindergarten to grade twelve.
The Bermuda Institute Steel band welcomed guests as they arrived and a Creation skit performed by grade twelve opened the evening. Special guests in attendance were, Michael H. Dunkley, Premier of Bermuda; Cole Simons, Minister of Education; Jeff Sousa, and Dr. Lou Matthews.
Projects included, “The Bible vs. NASA,” “Meltdown,” “Blown Away by BDA,” “The Criminalization of Blackness,” “The Blue Light Effect,” “Depression: Natural or Traditional Medicine,” and many more. The science fair was a phenomenal success and received all favorable commendations from those in attendance.
Slideshow showing some of the science fair projects:
.
Winners For Each Grade
Grade 1
- 1st Place – Naomie Wilson
- 2nd Place – Kannen Morris-Dickinson
- 3rd Place – Nevaeh Edwards & Rhys Tucker-Bowen
Grade 2
- 1st Place – Kory Hyde
- 2nd Place – Ke’Mani Simmons
- 3rd Place – Shyun Ford
Grade 3
- 1st Place – Andrew Maule
- 2nd Place – Kole Swainson
- 3rd Place – Cayla Virgil
Grade 4
- 1st Place – Mylah Burch & Ryanna King
- 2nd Place – Taylor Dean
- 3rd Place – Inaya Bean, Rikiiyah Eve-Lamb, and Allayna Fox
Grade 5
- 1st Place – Neriah Bean
- 2nd Place – Tristan Dean & Jordan Lightbourne
- 3rd Place – Cameron Basden
Grade 6
- 1st Place – Ahmya Peets
- 2nd Place – Mishale Corday
- 3rd Place – Gabriela Ratteray & Zaedyn Smith
Grade 7
- 1st Place – Cairo Simmons
- 2nd Place – Lynnae Garnett & Glenice Simmons
- 3rd Place – Marco Scott
Grade 8
- 1st Place – Indio Francis, Chad McNorton & Dakota Tucker
- 2nd Place – Zion Gaugain-Outerbridge & Silas Young
- 3rd Place – Cusheah Smith
Grade 9
- 1st Place – Ziani Burgesson
- 2nd Place – Jadyn Teart
- 3rd Place – Tristan Hill
Grade 10
- 1st Place- Veronica Swan-DeGraff
- 2nd Place – Deelight Kelly
- 3rd Place – Larrissa Simmons
Grade 11
- 1st Place – Aaron Ratteray
- 2nd Place – Rosario Zavaleto
- 3rd Place – Halle Teart
Grade 12
- 1st Place – Chervonne Hodsoll
- 2nd Place – Kyle Symons
Overall Winners
Lower Elementary [Grs. 1-3]
- 1st Place- Naomie Wilson
- 2nd Place – Kory Hyde
- 3rd Place – Kannen Morris-DIckinson
Upper Elementary [Grs. 4-6]
- 1st Place- Mylah Burch
- 2nd Place – Ryanna King
- 3rd Place – Neriah Bean
Middle School [Grs. 7-8]
- 1st Place- Cairo Simmons
- 2nd Place – Chad McNorton
- 3rd Place – Indio Francis
High School [Grs. 9-12]
- 1st Place – Veronica Swan-DeGraff
- 2nd Place – Deelight Kelly
- 3rd Place – Chervonne Hodsoll
Science and religion...need I say more. These students will never be able to fully grasp what science is if you can't move beyond a framework set out in the Bible.