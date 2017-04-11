School Science Fair A ‘Phenomenal Success’

[Written by Bermuda Institute student Halle Teart]

Bermuda Institute held its biannual Science Fair on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. This year the theme was, “Science in Creation,” and student projects exhibited the various days of creation, and showcased displays from Kindergarten to grade twelve.

The Bermuda Institute Steel band welcomed guests as they arrived and a Creation skit performed by grade twelve opened the evening. Special guests in attendance were, Michael H. Dunkley, Premier of Bermuda; Cole Simons, Minister of Education; Jeff Sousa, and Dr. Lou Matthews.

Projects included, “The Bible vs. NASA,” “Meltdown,” “Blown Away by BDA,” “The Criminalization of Blackness,” “The Blue Light Effect,” “Depression: Natural or Traditional Medicine,” and many more. The science fair was a phenomenal success and received all favorable commendations from those in attendance.



Winners For Each Grade

Grade 1

1st Place – Naomie Wilson

2nd Place – Kannen Morris-Dickinson

3rd Place – Nevaeh Edwards & Rhys Tucker-Bowen

Grade 2

1st Place – Kory Hyde

2nd Place – Ke’Mani Simmons

3rd Place – Shyun Ford

Grade 3

1st Place – Andrew Maule

2nd Place – Kole Swainson

3rd Place – Cayla Virgil

Grade 4

1st Place – Mylah Burch & Ryanna King

2nd Place – Taylor Dean

3rd Place – Inaya Bean, Rikiiyah Eve-Lamb, and Allayna Fox

Grade 5

1st Place – Neriah Bean

2nd Place – Tristan Dean & Jordan Lightbourne

3rd Place – Cameron Basden

Grade 6

1st Place – Ahmya Peets

2nd Place – Mishale Corday

3rd Place – Gabriela Ratteray & Zaedyn Smith

Grade 7

1st Place – Cairo Simmons

2nd Place – Lynnae Garnett & Glenice Simmons

3rd Place – Marco Scott

Grade 8

1st Place – Indio Francis, Chad McNorton & Dakota Tucker

2nd Place – Zion Gaugain-Outerbridge & Silas Young

3rd Place – Cusheah Smith

Grade 9

1st Place – Ziani Burgesson

2nd Place – Jadyn Teart

3rd Place – Tristan Hill

Grade 10

1st Place- Veronica Swan-DeGraff

2nd Place – Deelight Kelly

3rd Place – Larrissa Simmons

Grade 11

1st Place – Aaron Ratteray

2nd Place – Rosario Zavaleto

3rd Place – Halle Teart

Grade 12

1st Place – Chervonne Hodsoll

2nd Place – Kyle Symons

Overall Winners

Lower Elementary [Grs. 1-3]

1st Place- Naomie Wilson

2nd Place – Kory Hyde

3rd Place – Kannen Morris-DIckinson

Upper Elementary [Grs. 4-6]

1st Place- Mylah Burch

2nd Place – Ryanna King

3rd Place – Neriah Bean

Middle School [Grs. 7-8]

1st Place- Cairo Simmons

2nd Place – Chad McNorton

3rd Place – Indio Francis

High School [Grs. 9-12]

1st Place – Veronica Swan-DeGraff

2nd Place – Deelight Kelly

3rd Place – Chervonne Hodsoll

