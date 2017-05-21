Video: ‘First Look’ At America’s Cup Village

With the America’s Cup set to get underway this coming Friday, the organisers released a video offering a ‘first look’ at the America’s Cup Village, where thousands of fans are expected to gather to watch the action and enjoy the entertainment.

“The America’s Cup Village is based in Bermuda’s historic Royal Naval Dockyard and is situated on a nine acre reclamation site, also known as Cross Island,” the organisers said.

-

“The building project began back in November 2015, and the construction process, Bermuda’s largest land reclamation project since World War II, has seen the America’s Cup Village arise from the water thanks to the monumental efforts of hundreds of people, including over 155 Bermudian construction workers on the project.

“The result is an incredible home for the 35th America’s Cup, the America’s Cup Village that, come opening day on May 26th, will be awash with colour, sound and spectacle as thousands of fans help to celebrate Bermuda’ starring role in staging the greatest race on water.

Here are some of the numbers the ACEA provided about the America’s Cup Village:

150,000 cubic yards of material was dredged from the North Channel and deposited in Dockyard’s South Basin.

7 shipments [entire shiploads of gravel brought in by large gravel ships] of crushed granite fill was imported from Canada. Each load contained 35,000mts [metric tons], making a total of 245,000mts. This equates to approximately 165,000 cubic yards of material.

Almost five miles of pipes, conduits and cabling, and countless man hours have gone into the construction of the America’s Cup Village

Nearly 200 sea containers have arrived in the America’s Cup Village in April and early May

Over 400 truck shuttle runs have been made from Hamilton to Dockyard

There have been 1011 crane lifts on the America’s Cup Village site, helping to move materials into position

The open cell sheet pile wall is made up of 36 interlocking ‘cells’ and contains 1800 piles weighing 2350 tonnes which were driven in by vibratory hammer rigs. The piles were fabricated in the USA and delivered by ship direct to King’s Wharf in Bermuda where they were off-loaded onto trailers and delivered to the America’s Cup Village site

1370 lineal feet, [the length along outer edge] of capping beam was cast on the pile wall

1250 lineal feet of splash wall was cast on top of the existing South Basin arm to provide protection from storm conditions.

100 big umbrellas and sail shades, 4 giant screens and 80 flat screen TVs have been installed across the America’s Cup Village to give fans the best viewing and comfort in the village.

Category: All, News, Sports, Videos