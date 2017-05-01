Beach Tennis Events In Dockyard On Mondays

Bermuda Beach Tennis will be hosting beach tennis tournaments on Monday evenings from 6.00pm to 9.00pm in Dockyard.

Tony Brannon said, “Bermuda Beach Tennis has hosted seven international beach tennis tournaments since 2008 and we are hoping to have a major ITF Beach Tennis event in 2018.

“We have hosted players over the years from Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Aruba, USA, Brazil, Venezuela, Czech Republic and Reunion Island.”

“Mark Cordeiro and I are taking our beach tennis sport to the grass of the Victualing Yard every Monday night all summer long.

“The sport is played with paddles and a softer tennis ball. It is an all volley sport, so the ball can never hit the ground or else the point is over. It is scored just like real tennis.

“It is so much fun and is free to anyone who wants to play. It is an activity we are providing to the Frog & Onion Pub courtesy of CEO Philip Barnett. The combination of a fun sport, a few beers and great food make for a fun evening.

“Live entertainment starts at 9.00pm. For those wanting to come by ferry, the last ferry leaves at 9.00pm from Dockyard to Hamilton.

“We invite our regular beach tennis players along with the rest of the community and visitors.”

For more information, visit the website.

