‘Despite Small Size, We Can Achieve Greatness’

“Bermuda and Bermudians have shown that despite our small geographic size, we can achieve greatness,” America’s Cup Bermuda CEO Mike Winfield said following the opening of the America’s Cup yesterday.

Mr Winfield said, “Bermuda has celebrated the day we’ve all worked so hard toward, the first day of hosting the largest international event ever staged on Bermuda soil.

“Bermuda has a lot to be proud of, we have achieved a great deal. We have shown that Bermuda has what it takes to host a world-class event and with most of the steep learning curves behind us, we now know what to expect in hosting any future large-scale event.

“The planning and processes that have been developed throughout, are a part of the legacy that has been created in the last two years.

A large crowd at last night’s Opening Ceremony:

“We now have a ‘stadium venue’ called Cross Island, as one option for the long term use of the island. Regardless of where in Bermuda an event is staged we have shown we have the expertise, energy and skills in planning, testing, project management, transportation and more, to excel as a host venue to large scale world class events. Bermuda hosting the America’s Cup is an extraordinary opportunity that puts us in a very strong position to win future bids for international events.

“When Bermuda won the bid to host this event we knew we had a big job ahead of us and as a community we have made it happen with our combined expertise and a willingness to put Bermuda in its best light. For that we extend our thanks to so many who have labored so hard for so long to put Bermuda in the best position it can be in.

“This includes the 16 committees who have worked behind the scenes for more than two years, the local construction crews who have been a part of Bermuda’s history in our largest land reclamation project in decades, which was completed in record time, the local vendors throughout Bermuda who have stepped up their game to take on the opportunities that come from hosting an event of this magnitude, those responsible for public transport, those responsible for security and the hundreds of civil servants from almost all government departments, who have made this all possible, by taking on significant extra workload and doing what it takes to get the job done.

“Yes, this event has meant a lot of firsts for Bermuda and it has required business to be done in new and innovative ways, it has meant some changes from the norm and we have relied on many organisations and individuals being engaged and proactive in the process; these are the things that have led us to where we are this weekend, a moment for Bermuda to celebrate.

“To everyone in the community who stepped forward to contribute to this enormous collective effort, we thank you and commend you for getting involved, for taking what may have seemed to some a risk, for offering your support and looking at the opportunity to work hard and prosper. It is this spirit and your hands-on involvement that has led to our success.

A birds-eye view of the America’s Cup Village taken yesterday evening:

“This is just the start of five weeks of hosting a world-class sporting event and with the opening day behind us, the hard work continues. Now is Bermuda’s chance as more visitors arrive daily to the crescendo at the end of June, to show our warm hospitality and our true Bermudian charm and professionalism.

“We want each and every one that visits us or sees Bermuda live on television across the globe to be impressed and determined to return or visit and consider Bermuda as a professional centre for business.

“We can only echo the comments made by Dr. The Hon Grant Gibbons JP, the Minister responsible for the America’s Cup and our Premier, the Hon Michael Dunkley as they addressed both the attendees in the America’s Cup Village and the world at large in saying that despite so many who said Bermuda could not deliver an event of this magnitude, Bermuda and Bermudians have shown that despite our small geographic size, we can achieve greatness. When we work together, we stand tall!”

