Jay Donawa & Deon Breary Win Half Marathon

May 24, 2017 | 2 Comments

Jay Donawa and Deon Breary won today’s [May 24] Bermuda Half Marathon Derby, with both crossing the line to loud applause from the gathered crowd.

Mr. Donawa crossing the finish line with a time of 1:20:08. was followed by Evan Naude, who finished with a time of 1:21:50, Christopher Harris with a time of 1:23:16, Artur Paulino with a time of 1:25:27, and Glen Wilks, who crossed the line with a time of 1:28:35 to round out the top five finishers.

Among women, Deon Breary took the top spot with a time of 1:35:38, followed by Martina Olcheski-Bell with a time of 1:36:53, Karen Smith with a time of 1:39:14, Kristen Palmer with a time of 1:39:52, and Victoria Fiddick rounding out the top five with a time of 1:40:36.

We will update with the full results as able, as well as photos, and in the meantime, you can view our live updates here.

1 hour 45 mins live video replay of the Half-Marathon race finish line

Comments (2)

  1. Onion says:
    May 24, 2017

    CONGRATULATIONS JAY!!!

  2. Duane P. Santucci says:
    May 24, 2017

    Congratulations to youth both, well deserved, Bermuda is proud of you both.

