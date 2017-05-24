Jay Donawa & Deon Breary Win Half Marathon

Jay Donawa and Deon Breary won today’s [May 24] Bermuda Half Marathon Derby, with both crossing the line to loud applause from the gathered crowd.

Mr. Donawa crossing the finish line with a time of 1:20:08. was followed by Evan Naude, who finished with a time of 1:21:50, Christopher Harris with a time of 1:23:16, Artur Paulino with a time of 1:25:27, and Glen Wilks, who crossed the line with a time of 1:28:35 to round out the top five finishers.

Among women, Deon Breary took the top spot with a time of 1:35:38, followed by Martina Olcheski-Bell with a time of 1:36:53, Karen Smith with a time of 1:39:14, Kristen Palmer with a time of 1:39:52, and Victoria Fiddick rounding out the top five with a time of 1:40:36.

Jay Donawa crossing the finish line

Deon Breary crossing the finish line

Bermuda Day Half Marathon Winner Deon Breary

Bermuda Day Half Marathon Winner Jay Donawa

We will update with the full results as able, as well as photos, and in the meantime, you can view our live updates here.

1 hour 45 mins live video replay of the Half-Marathon race finish line

