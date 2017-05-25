Photos: Demonstration At House of Assembly

[Updating] People are currently gathered on the grounds of the House of Assembly this afternoon [May 25] as Preserve Marriage – which has been campaigning against same sex marriage – is holding a demonstration, while the Rainbow Alliance of Bermuda also made a call to their supporters to attend.

Update 1.10pm: The photo below shows the crowd size a few minutes ago

Additional people have arrived since the photos below were taken, and will update as able, and are also streaming 360-degree video of the demonstration here.

