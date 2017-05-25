Photos: Demonstration At House of Assembly
[Updating] People are currently gathered on the grounds of the House of Assembly this afternoon [May 25] as Preserve Marriage – which has been campaigning against same sex marriage – is holding a demonstration, while the Rainbow Alliance of Bermuda also made a call to their supporters to attend.
Update 1.10pm: The photo below shows the crowd size a few minutes ago
Additional people have arrived since the photos below were taken, and will update as able, and are also streaming 360-degree video of the demonstration here.
Preserve Marriage talks about keeping our children in a homophobic bubble protected from the evils of SSM. Don’t they realize that these same children are going to be ill equipped when they travel to University or vacations or whatever else because the rest of the world has moved on. They will feel insecure and afraid when they meet openly gay people because they wouldn’t have been taught tolerance. The children are the real victims of all of this small minded bigotry. Members of Parliament do the right thing.
More political bull s&^t
I understand that both the demonstration by Preserve Marriage and the Rainbow Alliance have passed off peacefully which is commendable indeed. I strongly believe in “preserving marriages” wherever possible and that should be the sole aim of Preserve Marriage. I do not know, nor have I ever heard anyone in Bermuda who is against marriages between a man and a woman. That has never ever been under threat in any way shape or form. Never! Allowing same sex couples to marry is simply an extension of the right to marry and in no way detracts from heterosexual marriages.
There are some folks who like to paint a picture of all those supporting same sex marriage as somehow being either gay themselves or anti-religious. As a happily married heteterosexual man I can say that this is totally untrue, and I know of many happily married couples who share the same beliefs as me. It’s time to move on.