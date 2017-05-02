PLP Confirm Renee Ming As C#1 Candidate

The PLP has announced that Senator Renee Ming will be their candidate for Constituency #1 St Georges North in the upcoming general election.

This marks the first official candidate rollout by either party, and while the General Election has not yet been called, both parties have been moving into election mode, with both running advertisements.

Senator Ming and Opposition Leader David Burt at today’s announcement:

Speaking at today’s event, Senator Ming said, “St. George’s is truly special to me. It is the parish in which I was born and raised. I was schooled just around the corner at the island’s first public primary school, the best primary school in the universe, East End Primary School.

“I spent my formative years here and enjoyed the warmth and protection of family and friends in the homes and streets of this very constituency. St. George’s has been good to me and as such I feel compelled to do everything I can for her and her people.

Senator Ming with PLP MPs and Senators

“There is a sense of pride amongst us St. Georgians as we feel honoured to protect her image. St. George’s was the original capital of our wonderful island and is home to the oldest Anglican church in the western hemisphere, St. Peter’s Church. I imagine that when Sir George Somers and crew landed here in 1609 even they knew it was the best part of the island!

“Why are we here? We are here because apart from the obvious historical accolades that we could bestow on my wonderful parish, we in the PLP recognize the importance of her strength politically.

Senator Ming and family:

“St. George’s needs a representative who will champion her cause, a representative who is homegrown and cares for all of her people. I stand before you today as that person.”

“I have been on the doorsteps and in the houses of many of the constituents in Constituency #1 and I have heard the call for a more inclusive Government, one that works with the people and values the contributions of all.

“I know that for us to move forward as a country we must recognize that everyone matters. To take the theme from former US Democratic candidate, Hilary Clinton, we are stronger together. I believe in inclusion and I always seek to garner the thoughts and ideas from the people I represent.

Senator Ming and family:

“The next Progressive Labour Party Government will see continued improvements to the infrastructure of the town of St. George’s to enhance her beauty and accessibility.

” We recognize the need for a waste water treatment facility that can service the entire town and are committed to finding a workable solution that fits.

“In the absence of a physical Police Station in the town, we will work collaboratively with the Bermuda Police Service on a long-term proactive policing plan for St. George’s that will reduce crime while offering a true sense of safety to residents and visitors alike.

Results from Constituency #1 St Georges North in the 2012 General Election:

“We will continue to listen to the people of St. George’s and ensure that the St. George’s Community Centre which caters to all ages remains a viable establishment which hosts community events while offering programmes for the entire family. We will look at any solution that helps to improve the quality of care for our seniors housed in the Sylvia Richardson Seniors Facility.

“I am committed to working with the St. George’s community to address your needs and concerns,” added Senator Ming.

The announcement concluded a short time ago, and we will have additional information and video later on.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics