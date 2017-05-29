Cricket: St. David’s Are Twenty20 Champions

St. David’s Cricket Club are the winners of the 2017 Twenty20 Championship after defeating Bailey’s Bay.

St. David’s Cricket Club Win by 1 Run: St. David’s Cricket Club 106 Bailey’s Bay 105/7

The Twenty20 Final came down to the final ball of the match with St. David’s Cricket Club winning by 1 run, with Kyle Hodsoll run out.

St. David’s Cricket Club won the toss and elected to bat, they were bowled out for 106, they had four players go without scoring, with George O’Brien the top scorer with 45, Derrick Brangman was the pick of the Bailey’s Bay bowlers returning figures of 4-1-23-4.

In reply Bailey’s Bay could only manage 105/6, with Brangman stranded on 30. Going into the final over the two time defending champions Bailey’s Bay needed 12 runs with Bermuda World Cup player Kevin Hurdle bowling.

Brangman hit the first ball for four, that was followed by a single, the next two deliveries were also singles, leaving Bailey’s Bay needing 5 runs off the last two balls, Hodsoll in a mad scramble made two runs off the fifth delivery and then he was run out going for the third run on the final ball. Dion Stovell was the pick of the St. David’s Cricket Club bowlers with figures of 4-0-15-2.

