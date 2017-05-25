Teachers Gather On Cabinet Grounds
[Updating] Teachers are currently gathered on the grounds of the Cabinet Building in Hamilton, with this gathering following after the Bermuda Union of Teachers [BUT] held an “Emergency Membership Meeting” this morning. We will update with further information as able.
Update 11.15am: They are now marching through town
Update 11.31am: Audio comments from the BUT’s Shannon James
Speaking at this morning’s gathering, Mr James told Bernews, “The teachers met this morning over negotiations or lack thereof. We have been negotiating since January, but there has been some sort of breakdown in the process.
“We have yet to agree to anything. We’re trying to figure out why our concerns, according to our CBA, have not been addressed.”
“We’ve come to the table in good faith but this good faith has not been returned. We do have the team that we’ve been meeting with, they’ve been trying their hardest to ensure that negotiations go well.
“However, there have been a lot of questions that haven’t been answered.”
