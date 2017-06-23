BPSU: Thank You To Public Service Employees

The Bermuda Public Services Union [BPSU] joins with the rest of the world in celebration of UN Public Service Day today [June 23].

“Public Service Day was established in 2003 by the UN General Assembly in its resolution 57/277 for the purpose of giving recognition for the invaluable contribution that public service makes to society.

“Many times we overlook the hard work and dedication of our public service employees and I encourage all residents to take time out of their schedule to simply say “thank you”. These are professionals who, over the years, have made significant contribution to our society.

“The public service offers a wide variety of occupations and opportunities, and as such, I invite our young people to consider a rewarding career within this vital sector of our economy.

“Our public service employees should be championed for their service. Instead, however, they seem to be under direct attack with many calling for cuts to public service jobs. Despite Government departments being understaffed and under-resourced, and salaries being stagnant over the past 6 years, our public service employees remain committed to serving the people of Bermuda.

“On this observance of the UN Public Service Day, I extend my appreciation to the public service workers who thanklessly serve the people of the Bermuda. Your commitment to serve your country and its citizenry is honorable and truly valued.”

