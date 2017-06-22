Former Recycling Plant Turning Into Playground
[Written by Don Burgess]
The former recycling plant in Devonshire has been torn down as work continues to turn it into a playground.
Last November’s Throne Speech promised that the Ministry of Public Works would demolish the old Devonshire Recycling Facility on Devon Spring Road and transform the site into a community playground.
There was a three-person crew there this morning [June 22] helping clear the property of debris.
The Bermuda National trust said in response to last November’s Throne Speech, “The Trust also welcomed plans to remove the eyesore of the former Devon Springs Recycling Plant and to replace it with a playground and hopes that this will be expedited.”
An election must be coming
So I guess it ain’t only botanical gardens kids getting a playground. Should stop all the whining about kids who look a certain way being the only ones getting A playground . The fact that there are numerous playgrounds throughout the island and anybody is allowed on all of them should have also stopped the whining but simple minds need something to whine about
Dark Bottom, St. David’s playground needs updating- there are swings and a slide in place. Thank you in advance
Good gesture, a little too late to sway votes.
Lots of work going on lately. Hmmmmm
This person is happy to see this eyesore torn down and turned into something for the community. #Bermuda should be littered with playgrounds, gardens and parking lots instead of eyesores.
Good thing it’s not an OBA company doing the work or everyone would cry foul.
electioneering….just like the crumbling wall that stood for a decade…the former being fixed to keep the people sweet and this playground to try to get a few votes.
Bob Richards will be rolled out soon no doubt
Help me understand this..no money to maintain public school playground equipment..
But got money to build a new playground.
And install a playground, gifted from AC..meaning us.but nonetheless..just feets away.