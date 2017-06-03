Minister Gibbons Trip To New York Cost $465

A trip in May 2017 by Economic Development Minister Dr Grant Gibbons to New York for a special live media event at Bloomberg headquarters cost $465.06, according to a recent listing on the Government’s travel webpage.

The trip duration was listed as from Wednesday, May 17, 2017 – Thursday, May 18, 2017, and the web page listing said, “The Bermuda Business Development Agency [BDA] co-hosted a special live media event at Bloomberg headquarters in New York City, convening senior US business leaders for in-depth panel discussions on issues important to the Bermuda market.

“Finance Minister Bob Richards and the Minister of Economic Development Dr Grant Gibbons also attended, along with senior representatives from Bermuda’s international business sector.”

Expenses

Air Travel: $403.06

Ground Transportation: $62.00

Accommodation: $

Meals: $

Miscellaneous: $

Total Cost: $465.06

Read More About

Category: All