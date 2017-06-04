Photos: Footballer Nahki Wells Returns Home

Family, friends, and young children enthusiastically seeking his autograph awaited Bermudian Nahki Wells at the airport as he returned home for a quick visit after Huddersfield Town’s victory at the Championship final which earned them a promotion to the English Premier League.

He was also greeted by MP Jeff Sousa, Minister Nandi Outerbridge and Premier Michael Dunkley, with Mr Sousa saying it was “so cool to see everyone asking for autographs.”

After his team’s victory, the footballer, who recently celebrated his 27th birthday, showcased his national pride, draping himself in the Bermuda flag as he celebrated in front of over 70,000 fans at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

