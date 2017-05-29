Nahki Wells: ‘This Was The Dream Come True’

“This was the dream that’s come true today,” Bermudian Nakhi Wells said today [May 29] following Huddersfield Town’s victory over Reading in the Championship Final, which earned his team a promotion into the English Premier League.

It went down to the wire, with extra time and penalties — with Wells converting his penalty — and Huddersfield finally defeated Reading, prompting massive scenes of celebration from Huddersfield Town fans at the stadium, and an outpouring of excitement from Bermudians on social media.

Video of the penalty shootout:

The Reading v Huddersfield penalty shootout pic.twitter.com/L3Ov93rLQ6 — Terje (@ArsenalTerjex) May 29, 2017

After the game, Nahki Wells showcased his national pride, draping himself in the Bermuda flag as he celebrated in front of over 70,000 fans at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

The Premier League is widely regarded as the highest football league in the world, and in reporting on today’s game, the Associated Press called it “soccer’s richest single game worth a minimum $220 million.”

Video interview with Wells after the game

“Promotion is worth at least 170 million pounds [$220 million] because of future prize money and broadcast earnings from being in the Premier League, the wealthiest league in the world.”

In the lead up to the game, the UK media noted that Wells has “65,000 fans in Bermuda,” and Bermudians are sure to continue to enthusiastically support the footballer as he continues on his very impressive career.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports